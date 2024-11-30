Business Standard
Home / India News / Indian astronauts selected for Isro-Nasa mission complete initial training

Indian astronauts selected for Isro-Nasa mission complete initial training

The initial phase of training has been completed successfully by the Gaganyatris

NASA

Upcoming training will primarily address the remaining modules of the US Orbital Segment of the space station. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Indian astronauts chosen for the upcoming Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) have completed the initial phase of training, the Isro has said.

Accorsing to Isro, towards the goal of accomplishing a joint Isro-Nasa effort to the International Space Station, the two Gaganyatris (Prime-Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Backup-Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair) assigned for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) commenced their training in the USA from first week of August,2024.

The initial phase of training has been completed successfully by the Gaganyatris.

During this phase of training, the Gaganyatris have completed initial orientations for mission-related ground facility tours, initial overview of mission launch phases, SpaceX suit fit checks, and selected space food options, it said.

 

Furthermore, the training also included familiarization sessions with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and various onboard systems of the International Space Station, including photography from space, daily operations routine, and communication protocols.

One of the highlights of this phase was training for various types of emergencies in space, including medical emergencies, the space agency said.

Upcoming training will primarily address the remaining modules of the US Orbital Segment of the space station along with training towards conducting scientific research experiments in the microgravity environment during the mission. "In addition, the crew will train and perform different mission scenarios in the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft."  Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh in August had said that an Indian astronaut is likely to fly to the International Space Station by April next year as part of the Nasa-Isro collaborative initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NASA

Abrupt, 'irreversible' drop in global freshwater levels, Nasa study claims

India USA

India, US tech industry bodies launch webinar series on regulatory issues

Image credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

Unravelling mysteries of the sun: Where's Nasa's Parker Solar Probe now?

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks govt to procure data on farm fires from geo-stationary satellites

Mars

Nasa's Viking landers accidentally killed life on Mars, says astrobiologist

Topics : ISRO NASA space Astronauts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon