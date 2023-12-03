Cyclone 'Michaung' may bring light to moderate rain in south Bengal: Met

Southern districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive light to moderate rain in the next two days as an effect of cyclonic storm 'Michaung' forming over the Bay of Bengal, the Met department said on Sunday.

The system, which is moving in a northwestward direction in the southwest Bay of Bengal, is under constant surveillance, it said.

On reaching north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, the system is likely to recurve and move in a northward direction and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast on December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm, the Met said.

The weather system will bring in its wake light rain in south Bengal districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipore, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly on December 6 and 7, it added.