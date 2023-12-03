Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Cyclone Michaung to make landfall on Dec 5 in Andhra; heavy rain forecast

"It is likely to move west-northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours"

Cyclone Biparjoy

Representative image

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 07:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to skip the city and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam with winds that could pack speeds of upto 100 kmph on Tuesday morning.
Speaking to ANI, Sunanda, MD, Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, India Meteorological Centre, said, "The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred on December 2, 2023, over the same region near Latitude 10.6°N and Longitude 83.6°E, about 440 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 450 km east-southeast of Chennai, 580 km south-southeast of Nellore, 670 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 670 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is likely to move west-northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the December 4 forenoon," she added.
"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coasts and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph," she informed further.
Also sharing his bytes on Cyclone 'Michaung', S Balachandran, deputy director general of Meteorology, Chennai, told ANI on Saturday, "There is depression over the South West Bay of Bengal. It is moving continuously north-westward and the next 24 hours is likely to see the cyclone gathering more strength. It will move in a north-westward direction and reach the West Central Bay of South Andhra and the North Tamil Nadu Coast by December 4. It will then move parallel to the coast in a northward direction."
Meanwhile, a 50-member team from the National Disaster Response arrived in the Kanchipuram district from Bengaluru as a precaution for cyclone 'Michaung' on Saturday.

Also Read

Cyclone Michaung: East Coast Railway cancels 54 trains as precaution

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal triggers heavy rain in Odisha: IMD

Cyclone Michaung: East Coast Railway cancels 54 trains as precaution

COP28: India skips pledge to triple global renewable energy target by 2030

Gaganyaan mission astronauts ready, waiting for 2025 flight: Isro chief

Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm, team deployed to capture big cat

Over 70 students fall ill after eating at Punjab school mess, two arrested

The looming cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal prompted meteorological authorities to issue a comprehensive rainfall warning for several regions in southern and eastern India.
The forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall at most places in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 2, with isolated heavy rainfall expected.
Rainfall intensity is set to increase from December 3, with most places experiencing rain and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places.
Isolated, extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated on December 3.
Rainfall is expected at most places on December 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on December 5 but is likely to ease off thereafter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyclone Andhra Pradesh heavy rains IMD Bay of Bengal

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 07:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon