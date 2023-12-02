Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Gaganyaan mission astronauts ready, waiting for 2025 flight: Isro chief

The Gaganyaan programme aims to send four astronauts into space for a three-day mission in 2025 and bring them back safely to Earth

ISRO Chairman S Somanath

ISRO Chairman S Somanath (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath said here on Saturday that the astronauts selected for India's first human space flight programme Gaganyaan are ready and waiting for the flight to happen for the 2025 mission.
The Gaganyaan programme aims to send four astronauts into space for a three-day mission in 2025 and bring them back safely to Earth.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ISRO, whose Chandrayaan-3 made a historic landing near Moon's south pole in August, is working day and night to develop technology to make it happen, Somanath said.
For the first mission we have selected four of them, and it is our endeavour to send them at least by 2025 to space and bring them back safely. Bringing them back safely is a very important element of this mission, Somanath said while addressing graduating students at the 11th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU).
A lot of technology needs to be developed in the coming days to make it possible. And at ISRO we are working day and night to make that happen, he said.
Several technologies for the same have been developed afresh, perfected and made successful in the last few years, he said.
In the coming days we will see multiple missions without man, and then ultimately the launch of an Indian into space. The astronauts are already ready. They are waiting for the flight to happen. This is one of the important missions that we are looking at, he said.
ISRO is also looking at making a space station, which is vital for scientific and technological progress and for industries to work in various domains, he said.
The energy created out of Chandrayaan-3 landing enables us to dream big today. None of our dreams can be small. With every incremental success that we make, our dreams grow bigger and bigger, and it has to be achieved. And it can only be done by young people who are coming into this sector, he said.
India in August joined an elite club of countries to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the US, the former Soviet Union and China.
Somanath said that India today has become a world leader in space technology, and even when investment remains modest, the country has been able to create capacity and capability in the sector to build its own spacecraft, have its own launchers, and achieve whatever it wants to do with that type of budget.

Also Read

Isro's test flight for Gaganyaan mission on Saturday. All details here

ISRO to conduct first test flight of Gaganyaan around October 25

Gaganyaan mission: Test Vehicle fails to liftoff as anomaly hits, says ISRO

Haven't targeted anyone in autobiography, says ISRO chief Somanath

Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission, Sriharikota to witness a unique 'launch'

Leopard spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farm, team deployed to capture big cat

18 students ill after eating at Punjab school mess, food contractor held

CBI to probe multi-crore scam by three cooperative banks in Karnataka: CM

1,052 lost lives in Gujarat due to heart attacks in last 6 months: Minister

State must side with weaker population in democracy: CJI Chandrachud

In addition to ISRO, he said, India now has industries building and launching satellites and spacecraft. There are companies manufacturing parts and systems for aerospace and Boeing, offering great opportunities for the future generation, he said.
Future generations of students graduating now have a great opportunity that none of us had in the past an ability to envision, create new ideas in the space sector, he said.
Somanath said that in 2023, ISRO overcame three past setbacks with the success of Chandrayaan-3, GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) and the small satellite launch vehicle.
Talking about Chandrayaan-3, Somanath said that India now has the confidence to do high technology projects of this class.
It not only resonated with society all across the country, but it resonated equally well outside the country. We became the first nation to land on the south pole of the Moon, and we became the fourth nation to land on the Moon, he said.
To achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of having its own space station by 2035 for India to land on Moon by 2040, you need to do many many things, like going to moon again, going to other planetary bodies like Venus, Mars, and continuous exploration in a manner that is Indian, he said.
The ISRO chief said that an emerging nation like India is going to drive on technology, and the country's future is based on excellence in science and technology.
We would like to become a powerful nation ... by involving everybody, to become toppers in at least some domains compared to others. The economy created on sound principles of technology has the ability to make us a world leader, he said.
In his virtual address, Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, who is also the president of PDEU, said India is faced with an energy trilemma and he is confident that the country has the capability to develop smart and sustainable solutions to address this because of extremely talented young minds to fight the climate crisis.
India's energy requirement is set to double just by the end of this decade. As India reaches to build a robust energy infrastructure to meet its energy goals, it faces three crucial questions, he said.
One, how can it ensure that every citizen and every economic activity in India has access to adequate, most affordable energy. Two, how can it rapidly transition from fossil fuel-based energy to clean and green energy. Three, how can it derisk the expanding needs of its fast growing economy from a volatile external environment, Ambani said.
I call these three questions the energy trilemma. I am confident that India is capable of developing smart and sustainable solutions to address this trilemma because it has extremely talented young minds to fight the climate crisis. They will design breakthrough energy solutions to build not just a strong and atma nirbhar' India but also a safer and healthier planet, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gaganyaan mission ISRO Chief Indian Space Research Organisation

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon