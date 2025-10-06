Monday, October 06, 2025 | 06:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyclone Shakhti weakens, moves west-southwest over Arabian Sea: IMD

Representative Image: IMD has forecasted significant weather activity in East India due to prevailing weather systems. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

The severe cyclonic storm "Shakhti" over the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea moved west-southwestwards at 15 kmph, centred at 1130 hrs IST on October 5, 2025, near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 61.0°E, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The storm is located approximately 210 km southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman), 220 km east of Masirah (Oman), 780 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), 850 km west-southwest of Naliya, and 850 km west of Dwarka.

The IMD forecasts that Cyclone Shakhti will continue moving west-southwestwards, gradually weakening into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 6.

Thereafter, it is expected to recurve, moving nearly eastwards over the west-central and northwest Arabian Sea, further weakening into a depression by the forenoon of October 7.

 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a Western Disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over Jammu & neighbourhood at middle tropospheric levels.

A trough runs from north Bihar to north Odisha across Jharkhand at lower tropospheric levels, and another trough extends from coastal Andhra Pradesh to the Comorin area across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at lower tropospheric levels.

Additionally, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from October 6, 2025.

IMD has forecasted significant weather activity in East India due to prevailing weather systems.

Additionally, with heavy rainfall also forecasted in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 6.

The IMD further predicts light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at most places, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, across East India over the next 3-4 days.

Topics : Cyclone Arabian Sea heavy rains IMD weather forecast

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

