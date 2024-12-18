Parliament LIVE: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over 'One Election' Bills
Parliament winter session 2024 Live updates: The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill was tabled in the Lower House of the Parliament on Dec 17
BS Web Team New Delhi
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm today as Congress members sought an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar. As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the Well displaying posters of Ambedkar and sought an apology from ShahCongress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha. In his adjournment motion notice, Tagore accused Amit Shah of "insulting" B R Ambedkar's legacy and "hurting the sentiments of people." "I rise today to bring to the attention of this House the deeply offensive and disrespectful remarks made by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024, regarding Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. These remarks not only insult Dr. Ambedkar's legacy but also hurt the sentiments of crores of people who revere him as the founding father of modern India and a symbol of social justice and equality," Tagore stated in the notice.
The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill was tabled in the Lower House of the Parliament on Dec 17. After the introduction of the bill, the Congress demanded its immediate withdrawal, calling it “an assault on the basic structure of the Constitution.” After voting, 269 members favored their introduction and 198 opposed the Bills on implementing “One Nation, One Election”. The 'One Nation, One Election' bill calls for the inclusion of Article 82(A), which seeks simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and all State Legislative Assemblies. The Bill also seeks “amendments to Articles 83 (duration of Houses of Parliament), 172, and 327 (power of Parliament to make provisions with respect to elections to Legislatures)”.
11:30 AM
INDIA bloc MPs protest in Parliament premises, demand Amit Shah's apology for Ambedkar remarks
Several MPs of the INDIA bloc, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's apology for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar. The MPs lined up in front of the steps of the Makar Dwar of Parliament carrying images of Ambedkar.
11:20 AM
Parliament update: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus over ONOE Bill, Amit Shah’s remarks
10:54 AM
Congress moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday morning moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha. This comes after Amit Shah , in his address in the Rajya Sabha at the conclusion of a two-day discussion in Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution on Tuesday, lashed out at the Congress party and said that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 11:07 AM IST