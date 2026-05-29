Datanomics: Short circuits, gas leaks leading causes of fire accidents

Dhanendra Kumar, the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), passed away following a fire at his residence. While a full inquiry is pending, officials suspect the blaze may have been triggered by an air-conditioner malfunction. This incident highlights a broader trend in national safety data.From 2005 to 2024, India recorded 343,206 fire accidents, resulting in an average of 16,393 fatalities each year. In 2024, cooking gas cylinder or stove bursts and electrical short circuits were the two leading causes of these incidents, contributing 22 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, to the total fire accidents.Geographically, states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest shares of fire accidents in 2024.