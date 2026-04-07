Datanomics: World Health Day highlights India's spending shortfall

Note: RE: Revised estimates, BE: Budget estimates, Source: Budget documents, RBI, Mospi, BS calculations The Union and state governments’ health expenditure as a percentage of GDP has remained modest, peaking at 1.46 per cent in FY22 before declining to 1.08 per cent in FY24. The Centre’s contribution has consistently fallen short of states’.

World Health Day, observed on April 7 each year, mobilises global action on pressing health issues. This year’s theme — Together for Health: Stand with Science — highlights scientific collaboration and multilateral cooperation to translate evidence into action. In absolute terms, the Centre and states have increased health spending since FY15, reaching ₹88,032 crore and ₹3,14,693 crore, respectively, in FY25 (revised estimates). Yet, as a proportion of GDP, the combined expenditure falls short of the 2.5 per cent target set by the National Health Policy, 2017.