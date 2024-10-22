Business Standard
DCW ends services of contractual staff, Kejriwal assures of reinstatement

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in an order earlier on Monday discontinued the services of all its contractual staff with immediate effect

Kejriwal assured the affected workers that his party would fight to get their jobs reinstated. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of snatching the livelihoods of hundreds of contractual employees of the DCW before Diwali and assured them that they will be reinstated.

Kejriwal assured the affected workers that his party would fight to get their jobs reinstated.

"I assure my sisters who have been fired from DCW that I will get them their jobs back, no matter what it takes," the former Delhi chief minister said in a post on X.

 

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia criticised the BJP for dismissing the contractual staff at the DCW, calling it a direct contradiction of the saffron party's promises of job creation in its manifestos.

The BJP has done wrong by snatching the jobs of people just before Diwali. Their manifestos talk about giving employment, but they are taking away the jobs of people who have been working on contracts for the last 30 years. How will these people celebrate Diwali now? he asked.

The BJP is a party for snatching jobs and their talk about giving employment is a sham, Sisodia said, asserting his party stands with the affected workers and will take necessary steps to support them.

The AAP said it was "paradoxical" that while the BJP promised to regularise contractual staff after coming to power in Delhi, the LG appointed by their Central government terminated the services of the DCW staff.

No response was available immediately from the BJP on the AAP's charges.

The DCW's decision to discontinue the services of all its contractual employees was based on an earlier order from the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department dated April 29 which had approval from the lieutenant governor.

According to official sources, the decision to terminate the employees was due to complaints about irregularities in the hiring process.

A total of 223 contractual posts were created in the DCW, but 52 staff were engaged with the commission when the WCD had discontinued their service in April this year, they said.

A committee appointed by the then LG had submitted a report in June 2017 recommending that the appointment of contractual staff engaged without having sanctioned posts and without following the due procedure cannot be allowed to continue, sources added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

