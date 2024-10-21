Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Guilty will be punished': LG Saxena on blast outside CRPF school in Delhi

'Guilty will be punished': LG Saxena on blast outside CRPF school in Delhi

An investigation revealed traces of low explosives near the blast site, prompting a thorough inquiry by the Delhi Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG)

Protest, Students Protest, New delhi Protest,VK Saxena

Officials at the scene told ANI that traces of low explosives and other materials commonly used in crude bombs were found (Photo: PTI) File image

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has said that those responsible for the blast in Delhi will be held accountable.

"A multi-agency probe is on in the blasts that took place in Delhi today. I am keeping a constant watch on the progress of investigation and assure that the guilty will be brought to book. Meanwhile, I appeal to all to maintain restrain and not indulge in fear-mongering," Delhi LG said on X on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An explosion occurred outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar area near Rohini in New Delhi on Sunday morning. While no injuries were reported, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged, police said.

 

An investigation revealed traces of low explosives near the blast site, prompting a thorough inquiry by the Delhi Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG).

Officials at the scene told ANI that traces of low explosives and other materials commonly used in crude bombs were found.

Teams from the Delhi Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the National Security Guard (NSG) were rushed to the spot, as the blast is being investigated from all possible angles, including a potential terror attack attempt.

More From This Section

Justin Trudeau

LIVE news: Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy

Ganderbal terror attack

J&K terror attack: Vital infra targeted, Shah pledges action; key updates

Baba Siddique

Killers of my father 'turned their sight on me': Baba Siddique's son

delhi pollution

Delhi's AQI hits 'very poor' as air quality worsens amid pollution crisis

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Doctor, 5 labourers killed in terror attack in J&K's Ganderbal district

The Delhi Police are investigating whether the blast was intentional and, if so, what message the perpetrators aimed to convey.

According to police, the explosion's loud sound was heard at around 7:30 am. A call was received at the police control room at 7:47 am, regarding the blast near the CRPF school in Rohini's Sector 14.

"On this, the station house officer and his team reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged. A foul smell was noticed at the site, and the windows of nearby shops and cars parked nearby were shattered. However, no one was injured in the incident," said a senior police officer.

NSG teams, specializing in explosives, were called to assist in identifying the type of explosive used. NIA officials were also present on the scene to investigate the incident further.

"The NSG will help us determine the type of explosive used. If it is confirmed as a terror attack attempt, the case will be transferred to the NIA, which is why their presence is crucial," an officer said.

After a preliminary investigation, Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act, and other relevant sections to continue the probe.

The school serves students from CRPF and other paramilitary families.

Following the incident, Delhi has been placed on high alert, and police have heightened security in markets ahead of Diwali.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

National Investigation Agency NIA

VHP leader's murder: Pak-based terrorist among six chargesheeted by NIA

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA files charge sheet against trafficking gang sending Indians to Laos

National Investigation Agency NIA

Reasi bus terror attack: NIA searches underway in two districts of J-K

pannun, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

NIA conducts raids across Punjab in terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's case

Rameshwaram cafe blast, Bengaluru cafe blast

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA chargesheets 4, says BJP office first target

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal National Investigation Agency NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon