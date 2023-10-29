close
DCW issues notice to police over sale of objectionable pictures of gods

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued the notice to Delhi Police and sought a report on action taken in the matter

Swati Maliwal, DCW

"A notice has been sent to the police to immediately arrest the man who committed this disgusting and shameless act. Will not leave this man!" she added.

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi police on Sunday after it received a complaint regarding the sale of objectionable pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses.
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal has issued the notice to Delhi Police and sought a report on action taken in the matter.
"We received a complaint that a man sells objectionable and obscene photos of Hindu Gods and Goddesses made using Photoshop to people for money", said DCW Chief, Swati Maliwal, in a post on 'X'.
"A notice has been sent to the police to immediately arrest the man who committed this disgusting and shameless act. Will not leave this man!" she added.
Meanwhile, the DCW has condemned the act stating that it has the potential to "hurt religious sentiments".
"This act is extremely disrespectful and has the potential to hurt religious sentiments and cause enmity among groups", the notice to the Delhi police read.
Further, the DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, along with the details of the accused arrested.
"If the accused has not been arrested, please provide reasons for the same", the notice read.

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

