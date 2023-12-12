Sensex (-0.03%)
69910.80 -17.73
Nifty (0.05%)
21007.65 + 10.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.59%)
6804.10 + 39.95
Nifty Midcap (0.15%)
44796.85 + 67.70
Nifty Bank (-0.06%)
47284.50 -29.75
Heatmap

Will reconsider his stand against old pension scheme, says Ajit Pawar

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Pawar said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and he have already held a primary discussion over the issue of the old pension scheme (OPS)

Ajit Pawar

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said his earlier stand against the old pension scheme has changed and he would reconsider it positively and added that the state government wants to strike a balance between salaries, pension amount and its burden on the state's finances.
Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Pawar said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and he have already held a primary discussion over the issue of the old pension scheme (OPS).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Notably, several government and semi-government employees in Maharashtra have been demanding restoration of the OPS, which was discontinued in the state in 2005.
Under the OPS, a government employee gets a monthly pension equivalent to 50 per cent his/her last drawn salary. There was no need for contribution by employees.
Under the New Pension Scheme, a state government employee contributes 10 per cent of his/her basic salary plus dearness allowance with the state making a matching contribution. The money is then invested in one of the several pension funds approved by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the returns are market-linked.
Pawar said, Devendra Fadnavis had expressed his opposition to the OPS, I had also said similar things during a session when I was the finance minister of the state in the past. However as per my information, the Centre is thinking of addressing this pending issue which will benefit the people financially.
The (central) government is working seriously on this issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls (due next year). The eligible people will get financial benefits from the year 2021, he said.
Asked if the change in stand came after the BJP suffered a jolt in the MLC polls in the state (held earlier this year in which opposition MVA won 3 out of 5 seats), Pawar said, Of course, it is one of the key reasons. If a decision is hurting people, then we as politicians don't do it.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and I have already held a primary discussion over the issue of the OPS. We want to strike a balance between the salaries, pension amount and its burden on the state's coffers, he said.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for meeting called by Sharad Pawar

Media misrepresented me, Ajit Pawar is not our leader: Sharad Pawar

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Sharad Pawar leaves for Delhi to attend NCP National Executive meeting

Kerala CM hatched conspiracy to hurt me: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

BJP slams Cong, says strict action against corruption is Modi's guarantee

For most pathbreaking, for some heartbreaking: Sibal on Article 370 verdict

Congress leader Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav

Is this Modi's guarantee for MP: Congress slams BJP for picking Mohan Yadav

Nowadays, people from the young generation do not take care of their parents, Pawar said.
Parents need to make financial arrangements for their post-retirement life because children go abroad, settle their and enjoy life. They do not take care of their parents, he said.
Asked why he was not taking care of his 83-year-old uncle (NCP president Sharad Pawar), Ajit Pawar said, This is exactly my point. I am asking him to take rest but he is not listening to me.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : pension schemes ajit pawar Politics

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon