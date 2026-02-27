Friday, February 27, 2026 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI to appeal against discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

CBI to appeal against discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case by refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Among the 21 people given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The CBI will challenge the discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case in Delhi High Court "immediately," officials said on Friday.

The agency feels that the appeal is necessary since several aspects of the investigation have either been "ignored or not considered" by the trial court, they said.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to appeal in the high court against the judgment of the trial court immediately since several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

 

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case by refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them.

Among the 21 people given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh rapped the CBI for lapses in the investigation, saying that there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal and there was no prima facie case against Sisodia and the other accused.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sameer Wankhede

Delhi HC gives nod to disciplinary action against Sameer Wankhede

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer near Pak border

Shubhanshu Shukla

Sustainable practices can guide NE in renewable push: Shubhanshu Shukla

Cyber attack

Financial cost of cyberattacks increasing, threatens national securitypremium

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Delhi Police arrests 14, including JNUSU chief in JNU protest case

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia CBI Central Bureau of Investigation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict