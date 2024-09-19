Business Standard
Home / India News / Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing postponed to September 21

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing postponed to September 21

Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

The matter was posted for further proceedings on August 12, but deferred as the special judge was on leave. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The hearing in the MP-MLA court here in a case of defamation against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday postponed due to unavailability of the complainant's lawyer.
Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey cited several cases scheduled in different courts on Thursday, and sought additional time, which the court of special judge Shubham Verma accepted.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The next hearing has now been set for September 21.
Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president.
 
Mishra, a local BJP politician and former cooperative chairman, filed a complaint in August 2018. Since then, the matter has been ongoing in court.
During the "Bharat Jodo Yatra," Gandhi surrendered before the court on February 20, 2024, and was granted bail on personal surety bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India to produce more rice this year despite heavy rains: Shivraj Singh

Enforcement Directorate, ED

RG Kar case: ED summons TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning, says official

President Droupadi Murmu addresses to the nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prez Murmu calls for efforts to make India 'swachh, swasthya aur viksit'

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India-US trade has potential to reach $500 billion mark, says Puri

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

India's logistics cost will come down to single-digits in 5 yrs: Gadkari

Following that, the court issued several notices for him to record his statement, but he was unable to appear during the Lok Sabha elections.
Subsequently, the court ordered him to present himself, leading to his appearance on July 26, when he recorded his statement in the MP-MLA court and said the case was filed to gain "cheap publicity".
Gandhi, who appeared before Special Judge Verma, said he never gave a statement against anyone which could lead to a case of defamation, his lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla had told reporters.
The matter was posted for further proceedings on August 12, but deferred as the special judge was on leave.
On the next two dates of August 23 and September 5, the hearing did not take place as the plaintiff could not appear in the court citing ill health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC rejects telecom firms' plea on re-computation of adjusted gross revenues

JP Nadda, Nadda

Attempt to polish failed product: Nadda responds to Kharge's letter to Modi

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

LIVE: US Fed slashes interest rates by 50 bps for the first time since 2020

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls highlights: 59% turnout in first phase, voting peaceful, says CEO

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Rahul faces threat to life, alleges Raut over remarks by BJP lawmakers

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress defamation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon