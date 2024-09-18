LIVE news updates: Will meet PM Modi during his US visit, says Donald Trump

Over the next two decades, India will contribute to 35 per cent of the global increase in energy demand, Indian Minister Hardeep Puri said here on Tuesday at a multinational conference held to deliberate on the world's energy needs.

The 52nd Gastech Exhibition & Conference kicked off Tuesday with strategic insights from the world's five leading energy ministers, including India's, at the George R Brown Convention Center. The event, themed 'Transforming Energy Through Vision, Innovation, and Action,' brought into focus a need for global energy stability and rapid decarbonisation.



Junior doctors agitating over RG Kar murder early Wednesday said they will continue their sit-in and not join duty, despite the state appointing Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police chief, replacing Vineet Goyal, and removing two senior health department officials, giving in to the medics' earlier demands.

Former President Donald Trump has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during his upcoming three-day visit to the US. PM Modi will be visiting the US from September 21 to 23, beginning his trip with the Quad Leaders' Summit being hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. The summit will be attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan. PM Modi will then travel to New York and address a mega community event in Long Island on September 22. He will address world leaders at the landmark Summit of the Future event at the UN headquarters the next day. Trump, speaking at a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, said that Modi will meet him next week when he is in the US. The Republican presidential candidate revealed the information as he spoke about trade and tariffs while responding to a question. "He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic, Trump said.