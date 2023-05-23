close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Defamation case: Gujarat court issues fresh summons against Kejriwal

AAP's legal cell head for Gujarat, Pranav Thakkar, on Monday, said Kejriwal and Singh have not yet received the summons issued to them by the court

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here in Gujarat on Tuesday issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh to appear before it on June 7 in a criminal defamation case lodged by the Gujarat University over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degree.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SJ Panchal summoned Kejriwal and Singh after the court was informed that the summons issued earlier directing the duo to appear on May 23 does not appear to have been received by them as none of them was present in the court.

Earlier, the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Jayesh Chovatiya had issued summons to the AAP leaders in a criminal defamation complaint for their sarcastic and derogatory statements against the Gujarat University over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's academic degree.

AAP's legal cell head for Gujarat, Pranav Thakkar, on Monday, said Kejriwal and Singh have not yet received the summons issued to them by the court.

On Tuesday, Gujarat University's lawyer Amit Nair appraised the new judge- SJ Panchal- about the case and said that his predecessor issued the processes on April 15 against the accused persons to remain present on May 23. Since nobody was present on the given date, it is not clear whether the summons was served on them or not.

The judge asked the staff to check and then directed them to issue a summons to Kejriwal and Singh.

Also Read

AAP files complaint against Manoj Tiwari for death threats to Kejriwal

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Visit each street, get it cleaned in your presence: Delhi CM to councillors

PM Modi's degree: Court issues summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Delhi to get relief from heatwave for next 4 days, light rain expected: IMD

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Upcoming Digital India Act to curb high-risk AI, misinformation: Centre

The previous additional chief metropolitan magistrate-Jayesh Chovatiya- issued a summons on April 15 after finding that prima facie there appeared to be a case against Kejriwal and Singh under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint filed by Gujarat University registrar Piyush Patel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Defamation case court

First Published: May 23 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SpiceJet emerging from toughest challenges', has new growth plan: Chairman

Image
2 min read

Tamil Nadu CM leaves for 9-day foreign trip to attract investments

M K Stalin
2 min read

Don't disturb me, says CM Shivakumar on row over full term for Siddaramaiah

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
3 min read

Has to ensure that bill on Delhi services is not passed in RS: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Likely to withdraw from collective security deal: Armenia PM Pashinyan

Photo: Shutterstock
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

AFSPA to be completely withdrawn from Assam this year: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
2 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon