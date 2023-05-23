close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

The commission has recommended a total of 933 candidates for appointment in Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, and Indian Foreign Services, among others

BS Web Team New Delhi
upsc lateral entry,civil services

Civil services

3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Public Service Commission declared the results for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 on Tuesday. The top four ranks have been taken by female candidates in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022.

Ishita Kishore topped the Civil Services Examination, 2022. The next three in the line of the toppers are also female candidates, with Garima Lohia at second, Uma Harathi N at third, and Smriti Mishra placed at fourth rank in the final merit list of the coveted examination result list.
The commission has recommended a total of 933 candidates for appointment in Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services, among others. UPSC also issued a table of 101 candidates whose candidature was provisional.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results for the Civil Services examination, 2022. The results were declared based on the written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 held by the UPSC in September, 2022, and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May, 2023.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 was conducted on 5th June 2022. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in the examination.
The top four candidates

Ishita Kishore topped the Civil Services Examination, 2022. She qualified for the exam with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject. She is an Economics (Hons.) graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.
Garima Lohia is a commerce graduate from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi. She qualified for the exam with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject. She was placed second in the final merit list of the UPSC exam.

Also Read

It is IAS against IPS as the Roopa vs Sindhuri battle rages on social media

Govt seeks to fill up posts with hires from non-IAS pool, sparks debate

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

CUET-UG 2023: 77% attendance on first day, NTA says glitch-free exam

Over 140,000 candidates set to appear for second edition of CUET exam

300 students to be selected as NEP Saarthis to promote new education policy

DU, Ambedkar University sign MoU to work in emerging areas like AI

Govt to set up high-level panel for implementing National Credit Framework


Uma Harathi N, a civil engineer from IIT Hyderabad qualified for the exam with Anthropology as her optional subject. She secured the third rank in the exam.
Smriti Mishra, a Zoology (Hons.) graduate from Miranda House, University of Delhi stood fourth in the UPSC exam. She qualified for the exam with Zoology as her optional subject.

Among the top 25 candidates, 14 are women. These candidates belong to different educational backgrounds ranging from engineering to humanities.

The Civil Services Examination is a national competitive exam organised by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit officers for the higher Civil Services under the Government of India. Considered one of the toughest exams globally, millions of candidates prepare for the exam every year for around one thousand vacancies.
Topics : UPSC IAS officer IAS IPS officers civil servants civil services BS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

CUET-UG 2023: 77% attendance on first day, NTA says glitch-free exam

exam, exams
4 min read

Over 140,000 candidates set to appear for second edition of CUET exam

exam, exams
3 min read

300 students to be selected as NEP Saarthis to promote new education policy

College students, students, immigrants
2 min read

DU, Ambedkar University sign MoU to work in emerging areas like AI

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

With Adani, Agarwal under scrutiny, India's privatisation drive stalled

fdi, investment, companies, stocks, investor, PSU, disinvestment, shares
6 min read

RBI meet: Focus turns to public sector bank boards' strategic role

RBI
4 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

Govt reduces FAME-II subsidy on electric two-wheelers from June 1

Electric scooters
1 min read

TDS rules: Online gaming bonus, incentives taxable if withdrawn, says CBDT

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 trillion in FY23, higher than Rs 14.10 trillion collected last fiscal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon