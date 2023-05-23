'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event



During his visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed members of the Indian diaspora at the event and said that the relationship between India-Australia is based on mutual trust and respect. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, arrived in Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to attend a special community event.



The event was also addressed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said, 'Prime Minister Modi is the boss’. "The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got." While addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi also thanked his Australian counterpart for supporting him in unveiling the foundation stone of 'Little India', a suburb of Sydney.



PM Modi also hailed India and called it the world's biggest talent factory. He also called India a 'bright spot' for the global economy. PM Modi embarked on his second visit to Australia to boost bilateral defence and security ties between the two nations. His visit comes at a time amid China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

