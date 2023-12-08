LIVE: Ex-Telangana CM KCR falls down in farmhouse, admitted to hospital
BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that the suspense over the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would end on December 10 and gave credit for the BJP's success in the three Hindi heartland states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vijayvargiya stated that a clear decision on CM candidates will be revealed by December 10, but refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders.
In a move aimed at enhancing the financial preparedness of international students, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, announced significant reforms to Canada's study permit requirements, according to an official release. The changes, set to take effect from January 1, 2024, include a substantial increase in the cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants.
The two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 will commence today at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun. The main program of the summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Regarding the summit, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it will prove to be a milestone in the development of the state. "On one hand new employment opportunities will be created through industrial investment in the state, while on the other hand, the economy of the state will also get new strength," he said.
9:22 AM
Winter session: Ethics Panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in LS
As the Parliament convenes on Day 5 of the ongoing Winter Session on Friday, the report of the Ethics Committee on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in an alleged "cash-for-query" case will be tabled in Lok Sabha. "Chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar and Aparajita Sarangi to lay on the Table the First Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics," the agenda released by Lok Sabha read. The report was mentioned in the agenda of the list of business of Lok Sabha for the opening day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. However, it could not be taken up.
9:19 AM
Congress MP files pleas to discuss condition of Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice to discuss the condition of Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu and seeking directions to the Central Government for immediate action to release a minimum of Rs 5100 crore to facilitate comprehensive and effective relief efforts.
9:13 AM
Lalduhoma to be sworn in as Mizoram CM on Friday
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday. Several other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers during the day, officials said. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan complex if the weather is clear in Aizawl. In case it is not so, the programme will be shifted to the annexe building of the assembly, officials said.
9:01 AM
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, overall AQI at 374
The air quality in the national capital was on Friday recorded in 'very poor' category on Friday. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar, Delhi stood at 374 on Friday morning. Visuals from AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, Kalindi Kunj and Akshardham showed smog engulfing the city at around 7 am. Earlier on Thursday, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in 'poor' category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded at 276 on Thursday morning.
8:58 AM
Canada stricts measures for int'l students, financial requirements raised
8:58 AM
Canada stricts measures for int'l students, financial requirements raised

In a move aimed at enhancing the financial preparedness of international students, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, announced significant reforms to Canada's study permit requirements, according to an official release. The changes, set to take effect from January 1, 2024, include a substantial increase in the cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants.
8:57 AM
Suspense over chief ministers would end on Dec 10, says Vijayvargiya
8:57 AM
Suspense over chief ministers would end on Dec 10, says Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that the suspense over the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would end on December 10 and gave credit for the BJP's success in the three Hindi heartland states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vijayvargiya stated that a clear decision on CM candidates will be revealed by December 10, but refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders.
8:55 AM
Former Telangana CM KCR admitted to Yashoda Hospitals
Former Telangana CM and BRS chief KCR injured and admitted to Yashoda Hospitals. He fell down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night
