Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' as rain forecast offers hope of relief

Delhi residents woke up to shallow morning fog on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms later in the day, raising hopes of further improvement in air quality across the national capital.

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) showed marginal improvement and stood at 238 at 8 am on January 30, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While conditions have eased compared to recent days, pollution levels remain a concern across several parts of the city.

The Anand Vihar monitoring station, one of Delhi’s most polluted hotspots, recorded an AQI of 291, remaining in the poor category. This marked an improvement from an AQI of 334 recorded at the same time on Thursday. CPCB data showed that eight of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations continued to report very poor air quality, with AQI readings above 300. Meanwhile, 20 stations recorded AQI levels between 200 and 300, and 11 stations saw moderate pollution levels.

Some most polluted regions include:

R K Puram: 316

Sirifort: 314

Nehru Nagar: 312

Jahangirpuri: 310

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 304

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Why has there been no respite yet?

Typically, Delhi’s air quality begins to show consistent improvement by mid-January, aided by changing wind patterns and rising temperatures. This year, however, the seasonal clearing has been delayed by nearly 10 days. As with several other weather anomalies this winter, the pollution cycle also shifted, from an earlier stubble-burning phase to the delayed onset of fog and stagnant conditions.

As a result, the city endured yet another severe pollution episode at a time when relief usually arrives. Experts have pointed to a combination of factors, including climate variability, ENSO-neutral conditions and an unusually wet monsoon over north India, as possible contributors. However, consensus on the exact causes remains elusive.

The Supreme Court recently emphasised the need to scientifically identify the precise sources of emissions before implementing mitigation measures.

On the weather front, IMD said Delhi experienced moderate temperatures on Friday, with readings ranging between a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius, still below the seasonal average. Overnight rainfall forecast for today may help disperse pollutants further, offering temporary respite, though sustained improvement will depend on persistent favourable meteorological conditions.