Martyr's Day: Traffic restrictions, diversions in parts of Delhi today

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be put in place in parts of central Delhi on January 30 in view of an official function at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyr's Day, police said on Thursday.

The function will be held at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal at Rajghat and is expected to be attended by several dignitaries, prompting elaborate security and traffic arrangements in the area, an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions may be enforced on an 'as per need' basis at multiple key junctions depending on the movement of dignitaries and the security situation. The points where traffic may be diverted include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and the IP Flyover.

Traffic restrictions, regulations and diversion may be imposed on several major stretches and surrounding roads between 9 am and 12 noon on January 30. These include the stretch from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Shantivan Chowk to IP Flyover and Asaf Ali Road from Delhi Gate to Netaji Subhash Marg.

Restrictions may also affect the stretch from Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover and Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass, the advisory said.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and factor in possible delays.