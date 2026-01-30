Beer, calcium, and clear urine: Experts bust common kidney stone myths

Kidney stones are often dismissed as a painful but short-lived inconvenience, something you “just pass” and move on from. In reality, misinformation around kidney stones is widespread and frequently leads to delayed diagnosis, repeat episodes, and preventable complications.

For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we spoke to Dr Bhanu Mishra, consultant nephrologist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi, to break down the most common myths surrounding kidney stones. From beer and cranberry juice to calcium fears and risky home remedies, here’s what you need to know.

1. Does clear urine guarantee that kidney stones will never form?

Myth: Clear urine means you are fully protected from kidney stones.

Fact: Hydration helps, but it does not guarantee protection.

“Hydration is important, but it is not the only factor,” explains Dr Mishra. Urine chemistry, genetic predisposition, infections and dietary patterns all influence stone formation. Even well-hydrated individuals can develop stones if they are biologically prone to them.

2. Once a kidney stone has passed, is further evaluation unnecessary?

Myth: Passing the stone means the problem is over.

Fact: Passing a stone is often just the beginning.

ALSO READ | Red flags in kidney health: 5 silent signs you're probably ignoring Without analysing the stone’s composition and underlying metabolic causes, recurrence is highly likely. “Evaluation of the stone, blood and urine helps individualise prevention strategies and significantly reduce future risk,” says Dr Mishra. People who develop one stone remain at high risk for another.

3. Does avoiding calcium completely prevent kidney stones?

Myth: Cutting out calcium stops stones from forming.

Fact: Avoiding calcium can actually increase stone risk.

“Complete calcium avoidance allows more oxalate to be absorbed from the intestines,” Dr Mishra explains. Adequate dietary calcium binds oxalate in the gut, reducing its excretion in urine and lowering the risk of calcium oxalate stones.

4. Are kidney stones only a problem of the kidneys?

Myth: Stones affect only the kidneys.

Fact: Kidney stones can affect the entire urinary tract.

Stones may lodge in the ureters or bladder, leading to obstruction, bleeding, infection and kidney damage. “In some cases, especially when infection is present, complications can be life-threatening,” warns Dr Mishra.

5. Are kidney stones painful but otherwise harmless?

Myth: Stones cause pain but no long-term harm.

Fact: Untreated stones can cause lasting damage.

Small stones can grow larger, trigger repeated infections, and scar kidney tissue, warns Dr Mishra. Chronic pain, declining kidney functio,n and, in severe cases, kidney failure can occur if stones are ignored.

6. Can natural or home remedies dissolve kidney stones?

Myth: Home remedies can replace medical treatment.

Fact: Most kidney stones do not dissolve naturally.

ALSO READ | Can drinking more water really protect your kidneys or is it a health myth? According to Dr Mishra, while hydration supports stone passage, no home remedy has been proven to dissolve most stones. Delaying medical evaluation in favour of unproven methods increases the risk of complications.

7. Does drinking beer help flush out kidney stones?

Myth: Beer helps stones pass faster.

Fact: Alcohol can increase stone risk.

"Beer may temporarily increase urine output, but alcohol ultimately dehydrates the body and raises uric acid levels, both of which promote stone formation," warns Dr Mishra.

8. Can cranberry juice prevent kidney stones?

Myth: Cranberry juice protects against stones.

Fact: It may increase risk for some stone types.

Dr Mishra explains that while cranberry juice can help prevent certain urinary infections, it is high in oxalates and may raise the risk of calcium oxalate stones in susceptible individuals.

9. Do kidney stones always cause severe pain?

Myth: Stones always cause intense pain.

Fact: Some stones remain silent initially.

Pain depends on the stone’s size, type and location. "Even small stones can cause severe pain if they block urine flow," says Dr Mishra, adding, "Symptoms worsen if infection develops, leading to fever, burning urination and systemic illness."

10. Do kidney stones always require surgery?

Myth: Stones automatically mean surgery.

Fact: Many stones pass naturally.

Medications such as alpha-blockers can help small stones pass without intervention. Larger or complicated stones may need minimally invasive procedures, which are highly effective and safe.

11. Do kidney stones affect only older adults?

Myth: Kidney stones occur only in older people.

Fact: Stones are increasingly seen in younger age groups.

Dr Mishra cautions that sedentary lifestyles, poor hydration, high salt intake and processed foods have driven a rise in kidney stones among adolescents and young adults.

12. Can jumping up and down help pass kidney stones?

Myth: Vigorous movement can force stones out.

Fact: Gentle activity may help in select cases, but it is not a cure.