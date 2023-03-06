Delhi airport one of the best, cleanest in Asia Pacific, according to ACI

-
-
Delhi airport has been adjudged as one of the best airports as well as the cleanest airport in the Asia Pacific region by international grouping ACI.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, has bagged the award for Airport Service Quality (ASQ) best airport for 2022 in the category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA). It has also been named as the cleanest airport in the Asia Pacific region by the Airports Council International (ACI).
ACI is a non-profit organisation of airport operators. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd-consortium.
"The ASQ programme is the world's leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. This recognition is based on live research via surveys gathered at the airport direct from the traveller rating their satisfaction on the day of travel," DIAL said in a release on Monday.
In a separate release, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said Tiruchirappalli International Airport has been rated the best in the Asia Pacific region in the category of under 2 million passengers by ACI.
State-owned AAI operates Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu.
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 20:21 IST
