Delhi airport gives real time data on waiting time amid congestion at T3

5 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra, say police
As part of remedial measures to improve passengers flow at Delhi airport's T3 terminal, Delhi Airport has started informing people of the waiting time at entry gates

Topics
IGI Airport | Delhi airport | Domestic airlines

IANS  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Crowd at T3 IGI Airport departure, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

As part of remedial measures to improve passengers flow at Delhi airport's T3 terminal, Delhi Airport has started informing people of the waiting time at entry gates.

Through social media platforms, Delhi airport on Wednesday informed about the waiting time at regular intervals.

"Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. Smart Travel Tip: For a smooth security check experience, travel with only one hand baggage as cabin luggage to the airport," the authorities said this morning.

Moreover, boards have been put up at T3 Delhi Airport departure gates to tell passengers about waiting time and help them avoid chaos, delay, overcrowding.

Meanwhile, airlines have started informing passengers that flyers should reach at least 3.5 hours prior to their flights, and with just one handbag.

Following Indigo, other airlines, including SpiceJet and Air India, also asked its passengers to come early to the airport.

Mentioning high footfalls at airport terminals, SpiceJet has an advisory to passengers asking them to reach early and carry not more than one hand baggage of up to 7 kilograms. About Delhi airport, the airline said due to high footfalls, check-in and boarding is expected to take much longer than usual.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote to the airlines for deployment of sufficient manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters well in advance to ensure smooth flow of passengers.

The Ministry also requested them to place real time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective airports' entry gates.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that the airline check-in counters at certain airports are found unmanned or inadequately manned during early morning hours leading to congestion at the airports, thereby causing inconvenience to the passengers," said the letter issued by the Ministry on Tuesday.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 11:49 IST

