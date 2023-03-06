Delhi international airport among cleanest in Asia-Pacific, says ACI

Delhi airport has been ranked among the cleanest airports in as a part of Airport Council International (ACI)’s annual service quality award. ACI is a trade association of global airports.

The airport service quality award is based on passenger surveys carried out to rate customer satisfaction on the day of travel.



The surveys cover over 30 performance indicators across key elements of a passenger’s airport experience such as ease of finding your way, check-in, shopping, and dining offerings.

According to ACI, 144 awards have been won by 75 airports globally based on over 465,000 surveys collected in 2022.

In addition to the award for best airports by size and region, four new categories were introduced in 2022--airport with the most dedicated staff; the easiest airport journey; the most enjoyable airport, and the cleanest airport.



While Delhi was ranked among the top airports for cleanliness, none of the Indian airports made it to the winners list in the other new categories.



The airports were ranked for their cleanliness based on passenger feedback on cleanliness of washrooms/toilets, health safety among others.

“At Delhi airport, consistency in enhancing service standards is paramount. This honour resonates with our values and relentless commitment towards providing travelers a truly world-class experience,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited.