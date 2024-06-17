Business Standard
Power outage at Delhi airport, boarding, and check-in facilities affected

Delhi airport power outage: Passengers took to the social media platform 'X' to express their frustration and share updates about the power outage at the airport

Delhi airport power outage terminal 3

Passengers waiting on the terminal 3 of the Delhi airport amid a power outage incident on June 17. (photo: X/@SidMalik28)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an unusual development, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport experienced a major power outage on Monday afternoon, disrupting boarding and check-in processes, CNBC-TV 18 reported.

The unexpected outage caused inconvenience to passengers and airline staff, prompting a scramble to restore service.

Passengers took to social media platform 'X' to express their frustration and share updates about the power outage at the airport, with some reporting that Terminal 3 was severely impacted, leading to congestion and chaos.

The cause of the power outage was not immediately clear.

Delhi airport passengers raise complaint on social media

An X user identified as @SidMalik28 flagged that nothing was functioning at T3 and counter assistance was also not available at the premises.

"We certainly do not wish to provide such an experience to our flyers. We've duly noted your feedback and have shared the same with the concerned team to look into it," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the facility, responded to the complaint.

"Power failure at T3 IGIA for 15 mins. All counters and work shut," another user identified as @trainerrajeev said in a post. 

 

Similar posts were seen on DIAL's X feed, to which the operator responded, saying the issue was being looked into but did not provide further information.

The Delhi airport has three terminals: 1, 2, and 3. Terminals 1 and 2 are used for domestic operations, while the third terminal is used for both international and domestic operations.

The terminals have a capacity to handle 40 million, 15 million and 45 million passengers. Overall, the officials expect the airport to cross 72 million passengers in the current financial year, which if successful would be its highest ever count. 

The airport operates nearly 1,500 flights daily.

Delhi struggles due to unprecedented power demand

On June 11, an unprecedented power failure had occurred in central and east Delhi for hours, including in central government buildings due to a fire incident at a power plant in Uttar Pradesh, which partially supplies electricity to the national capital.

The fire broke out at the Power Grid Corporation of India's facility in Mandola, near the Loni border, possibly due to the intense heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, which have been pushing the city's power infrastructure to its limits. 

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

