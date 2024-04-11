Elon Musk's X faces outage, users unable to access their accounts

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) faced criticism on Thursday when users were unable to access the platform. According to downdetector.com, which monitors online outages, several users experienced problems accessing the platform.

Downdetector, which aggregates status reports from various sources including user feedback, underscored the widespread nature of the issue. Users across the platform reported being unable to access X, raising concerns about the reliability of the recently rebranded social media platform.

The outage tracker's live Outage map indicated that several cities in India, such as Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, reported difficulties with platform X.

The last major outage faced by the microblogging platform occurred in December 2023, affecting users worldwide. While X did not provide an explanation for the downtime on Thursday, services were restored within hours.

This incident follows a series of recent similar outages experienced by platforms owned by Meta, Facebook's parent company. Earlier this month, both WhatsApp and Instagram, experienced an outage that lasted for almost an hour. In March, a significant outage affected Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads, rendering users unable to access these platforms for nearly two hours.

The outage dealt a blow to Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, not only in terms of user engagement but also financially. Experts have pointed out the substantial losses incurred by the company, with Meta experiencing a 1.5 per cent drop in market value due to outage issues affecting a portion of its 3.98 billion global users across its social media platforms. This decline amounted to a $18 billion loss for the company.