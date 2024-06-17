IMD says monsoon at 20% deficit, heatwaves causing alarm for agriculture

India's monsoon season has brought 20 per cent less rainfall than usual, according to the weather department, sparking concerns for the agricultural sector that depends heavily on these rains, The Economic Times reported.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that rainfall since June 1 is significantly below normal, with most regions except a few in the south experiencing deficits. Some northwestern states are also facing heatwaves.

The news report cited an IMD official saying that while the monsoon has weakened, it is expected to pick up again and potentially make up for the shortfall quickly. Typically, the monsoon begins in the south around June 1 and spreads across the country by July 8, facilitating the planting of crucial crops such as rice, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane. The rainfall deficit could, therefore, affect crop yields and economic growth in India, Asia's third-largest economy.

Recent data indicates that the central region, vital for crops like soybean, cotton, sugarcane, and pulses, has seen a 29 per cent rainfall deficit. In contrast, the southern region, important for paddy cultivation, received 17 per cent more rainfall due to an early onset of the monsoon. The northeast experienced a 20 per cent deficit, while the northwest saw a dramatic 68 per cent shortfall.

Monsoon rains are essential for India's $3.5 trillion economy, supplying 70 per cent of the water needed for farming and replenishing reservoirs and aquifers. Nearly half of India's farmland, being non-irrigated, relies on the annual monsoon rains that typically last until September, the report said.

In the northern states, heatwave conditions are expected to continue for several more days, with temperatures forecasted to drop over the weekend. Current maximum temperatures in these regions range from 42 to 47.6 degrees Celsius, which is 4-9 degrees Celsius above normal.

Heatwave warning in Delhi

In Delhi, the IMD has upgraded its heatwave warning to a 'red' alert, advising residents to take precautions against the extreme heat. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six degrees above normal, and a minimum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above average.

The heatwave has now persisted for eight consecutive days, with the city's maximum temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for 35 days in a row. The IMD has advised avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities due to the high risk of heat-related illnesses.