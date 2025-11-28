Friday, November 28, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' as 19 stations record AQI above 400

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe' as 19 stations record AQI above 400

Pollution spikes across Delhi-NCR as residents struggle with toxic air; offline classes resume even as AQI crosses 400 at several stations

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

The citywide average AQI stood at 384, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for the 13th straight day | (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) slipped back into the ‘severe’ category on Friday morning, barely 48 hours after the government withdrew Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-3 restrictions. 
 
According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 405 at 8 am. Nineteen out of 39 stations in Delhi logged readings in the ‘severe’ range, while the majority of the rest hovered close to 400. Only two stations reported readings below 300 or in the ‘poor’ category.
 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Nuclear power sector to open for private players soon, says PM Modi

Abu Dhabi, UAE

UAE said to halt visas for Pakistani tourists; envoy highlights reforms

Bombay High Court

Volcanic ash from Ethiopia not to blame for Mumbai's poor AQI: High Court

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Why IMF says India's $5 trillion economy goal may take longer than expected

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court orders removal of Ajay Devgan's inappropriate deepfakes

The citywide average AQI stood at 384, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for the 13th straight day, despite a brief phase of improvement that prompted the relaxation of curbs.
 
As per the CPCB scale, an AQI of 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Schools return to full offline mode

Offline classes have resumed across all schools in the capital after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-3 restrictions. The Directorate of Education issued a circular revoking hybrid-mode guidelines and directed schools to immediately switch back to physical teaching.
 
Hybrid learning had been introduced for students up to Class 5 earlier this month when pollution levels peaked.

Delhi Metro deploys anti-smog guns at construction sites

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed 82 anti-smog guns to control dust at its project sites, making their use mandatory in all civil construction contracts. DMRC claimed it was among the first major agencies in the region to adopt this dust-suppression technology.
 
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi fined DMRC ₹3.8 lakh with 28 challans for alleged violations on Mehrauli–Badarpur Road, but DMRC said only a small section is under its control and environmental rules are being followed.
 
The Delhi government has also mandated anti-smog guns for large commercial buildings with more than five floors or over 3,000 sq. metres built-up area. These will be required throughout the year, barring the monsoon period.

Forecast looks grim as temperature drops

The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that pollution levels will stay in the ‘very poor’ range until November 28 and could oscillate between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ over the following six days. 
 
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects cloudy skies with fog in parts of the city today. The minimum temperature is likely to settle between 8 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach around 27 degrees Celsius.

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu commends Army's role in national security at defence dialogue

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam passes anti-polygamy bill as CM Himanta promises UCC if re-elected

schools, education, students, teachers, professors, college

WB to complete non-teaching staff recruitment by Dec 31: Education Minister

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks govt for tough law on derogatory remarks against differently-abled

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Centre files curative plea in SC over states' right to levy mining cess

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution Delhi weather air pollution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon