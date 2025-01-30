Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Grap-3 restrictions reimposed as Delhi air quality worsens to 'very poor'

Grap-3 restrictions reimposed as Delhi air quality worsens to 'very poor'

Grap-3 restrictions were reimposed in Delhi after city's AQI dropped to 'severe' level on Wednesday

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Ban on operatons of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will be imposed (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's air quality worsened to 'very poor' early today (January 30) and air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 381 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Earlier, Grap-3 restrictions were reimposed in Delhi after the city's AQI dropped to 'severe' level on Wednesday (January 29). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced the reimposition of Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) starting today.

Restricted activities

While Stage 3 of Grap is in effect, construction and demolition will stop. All non-essential mining activities will be suspended, non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses will be restricted, and schools are suggested to close for students upto Class 5 in Delhi-NCR. 
 

Also Read

Delhi air pollution, AQI, air pollution, smog

Delhi's air quality drops to 'very poor' as thick fog reduces visibility

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI stands at 267

Donald Trump, Trump

New updates: PM Modi speaks to US president Donald Trump over phone

bonfire, winter, cold winter, Delhi Winter

Delhi records warmest Republic Day in 8 years, but nights remain cold

Fog, Delhi Fog

Delhi's air quality drops into 'poor' category despite clear sky after rain

Additionally, a ban on operations of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will be imposed. Commercial vehicles will also be banned from entering the national capital.
 
According to an official notice, actions under Stage I, II and III will be implemented, reviewed and monitored to ensure that the air quality doesn't deteriorate.

Relief expected soon

Delhi and the surrounding regions may witness rain at the start of February as two western disturbances are expected to arrive one after the other in late January, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). A spell of rain is expected to improve the air quality in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Delhi Weather today

Delhi recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am today, according to IMD.  The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.05 degrees Celsius and 25.29 degrees Celsius, respectively. The sky will remain clear today.

More From This Section

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Delhi sees moderate fog, rain likely next week due to western disturbances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the Utkarsh Odisha — Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo: X/@narendramodi via PTI)

Odisha's green economy may generate 1 mn new jobs by 2030: CEEW study

Delhi metro

Here's why India's shiny new metros are just costly white elephants

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Maha Kumbh stampede: CM Yogi reviews arrangements, issues fresh directives

PremiumThe Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

Cabinet approves Rs 34,300 crore for National Critical Mineral Mission

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi weather air pollution Fog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon