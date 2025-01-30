Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 08:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi sees moderate fog, rain likely next week due to western disturbances

Delhi sees moderate fog, rain likely next week due to western disturbances

The IMD predicts moderate fog and a slight temperature drop over the next few days

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

This January, Delhi has seen unusually high temperatures, dense fog, and poor air quality. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog on Thursday, with a slight rise in temperature expected later in the day, offering some relief from the cold weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in the coming week due to western disturbances. Fog-related delays continue to disrupt train and air travel. 

Delhi weather today

The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degree Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degree Celsius, with "moderate fog" predicted, according to the IMD. This January, Delhi has seen unusually high temperatures, dense fog, and poor air quality, affecting daily life and travel. 

IMD's weather forecast

The IMD predicts moderate fog and a slight temperature drop over the next few days. Cold winds could bring another spell of severe cold in early February.  Western disturbances will remain active over the Himalayas, causing snowfall in hilly areas. Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh may see rain from January 30 to February 1, while Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh could get rain and snow from January 28 to February 1, leading to a temperature drop. Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, may also be affected. 

Travel disruptions

Fog continues to delay train and flight operations. Several flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, while over 15 trains in northern India ran late on Tuesday due to low visibility. Railway officials have implemented additional safety measures, and passengers are advised to check schedules before travel. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Friday, January 31, Delhi is expected to see moderate fog, with a minimum temperature of 10 degree Celsius and a maximum of 25 degree Celsius.  (With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the Utkarsh Odisha — Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo: X/@narendramodi via PTI)

Odisha's green economy may generate 1 mn new jobs by 2030: CEEW study

Delhi metro

Here's why India's shiny new metros are just costly white elephants

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Maha Kumbh stampede: CM Yogi reviews arrangements, issues fresh directives

PremiumThe Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

Cabinet approves Rs 34,300 crore for National Critical Mineral Mission

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra to roll out 'WhatsApp governance' on Jan 30, offering 161 services

Topics : Delhi weather Delhi winter cold wave Dense fog Rainfall IMD weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon