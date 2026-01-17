Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' amid dense fog; GRAP III curbs reimposed

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain a serious concern on Saturday, staying in the ‘very poor’ category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 368, marking a slight rise from 354 recorded on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The marginal deterioration comes a day after Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was reimposed across the National Capital Region (NCR) as a proactive step to curb further decline in air quality.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of smog engulfs the national capital. Drone visuals from AIIMS. Restrictions under GRAP-III have been reimposed in Delhi-NCR as the air quality deteriorates pic.twitter.com/lO2sgAJUm4 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2026

Several monitoring stations across the city reported alarmingly high AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 350, Ashok Vihar 385, and Burari crossed 360, all falling in the ‘very poor’ category. Air quality worsened further in parts of central Delhi, with Chandni Chowk registering 427 AQI and ITO 405, placing both areas in the ‘severe’ category.

At Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the AQI was recorded at 304, while the IIT Delhi campus area logged 313, both remaining under the ‘very poor’ bracket.

Concerns over the deteriorating air quality have also impacted sporting events. Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen withdrew from the India Open 2026 badminton tournament, citing severe air pollution. He expressed hope that New Delhi’s air quality would improve ahead of the BWF World Championships, scheduled to be held in the capital later this year.

Earlier this week, the Sub-Committee on GRAP under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the air quality situation and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). The panel observed a rising AQI trend and warned that unfavourable meteorological conditions, slow and variable winds could push air quality into the ‘severe’ category in the coming days.

In response, authorities invoked all measures under Stage III of GRAP, in addition to actions already in force under Stages I and II. A nine-point action plan has been implemented across the NCR, with agencies, including the Pollution Control Boards of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), directed to ensure strict compliance.

Delhi’s weather today

Dense fog enveloped large parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, significantly reducing visibility and leading to delays in several flights at IGI Airport. Passengers have been advised to check flight schedules before travelling.

Cold wave conditions continued, though the minimum temperature showed a slight improvement at 7 degrees Celsius, compared to 4 degrees Celsius on Friday. Relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 9 am, contributing to foggy conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.