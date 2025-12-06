Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

Delhi-NCR continues to be under dense smog with 35 of 39 monitoring stations recording 'very poor' AQI. Temperatures have also hit the lowest so far this year

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi’s AQI varied over the past week, rising from 279 on Sunday to 372 on Tuesday, nearing the ‘severe’ category, before easing slightly to 327 by Friday (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate on Saturday, with a thick layer of smog enveloping the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 333, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category and slightly higher than Friday.
 
The Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an AQI of 366 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Of the city’s 39 monitoring stations, 35 reported readings in the ‘very poor’ range, while the remaining four recorded ‘poor’ air quality.
 
Mundka recorded the worst air quality at 381, according to CPCB’s 8 am data. Other areas with ‘very poor’ readings included RK Puram (364), Punjabi Bagh (348), Chandni Chowk (348), Rohini (374), Vivek Vihar (309), Bawana (375), Siri Fort (343), Wazirpur (359), Anand Vihar (366), Ashok Vihar (348) and Sonia Vihar (352).
 
 
Week-long pollution trend

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo crisis sends fares spiralling, Delhi routes cross ₹1 lakh threshold

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Cloudflare goes down again, causing disruptions across major platforms

Pieter Elbers, Indigo ceo

IndiGo CEO apologises for flight chaos, says ops to stabilise by mid-Dec

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

India-Russia bilateral trade could hit $100 billion before 2030: PM Modi

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

US calls for stronger ties with India to bolster Indo-Pacific security

 
Delhi’s AQI varied over the past week, rising from 279 on Sunday to 372 on Tuesday, nearing the ‘severe’ category, before easing slightly to 327 by Friday.
 
According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 
Cold weather grips Delhi
 
The capital is also experiencing a cold spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported Friday as the coldest December morning so far in a year, with the mercury dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees below normal. The city recorded a maximum of 23.5 degrees Celsius.
 
Shallow fog is expected on Saturday, with temperatures ranging between 8 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels reached 100 per cent in the morning and stood at 68 per cent by 5:30 pm.
 
The previous coldest December morning in Delhi was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius on December 12, 2024.

More From This Section

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Centre releases over ₹68,000 crore to states under Mgnrega in FY26

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI extends Kerala electoral roll revision timeline ahead of polls

BR Gavai

SC has reshaped free speech contours since Independence: Former CJI

aa

Datanomics: Uranium traces put spotlight on India's polluted aquiferspremium

Justice Surya Kant

No question of unregulated AI use by judges, says CJI Surya Kant

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution air pollution Delhi weather IMD weather forecast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon