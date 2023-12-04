Sensex (1.34%)
Cong MP gives adjournment notice to discuss death penalty to ex- navy staff

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were employees of Dahra Global, a Doha-based private defence services provider. MP Manish Tewari has filed the plea in LS during Parl winter session

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Congress MP Manish Tewari

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the death sentence handed to the eight former Indian Navy personnel by a court in Qatar.
The eight former naval personnel were sentenced to death by the Court of First Instance of Qatar.
The Court of First Instance of Qatar recently passed a verdict of death penalty for eight former naval officers who were detained in Doha, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
The eight former Indian Navy personnel were employees of Dahra Global, a Doha-based private defence services provider. They were arrested in August 2022 for alleged espionage.
India called the ruling 'deeply shocking' and deployed all diplomatic channels to engage with Qatar on this case.
In November, the Qatari court had accepted the appeal document on the sentencing of eight former Indian naval personnel to death. An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty awarded to the eight Indian ex-Navy personnel in Qatar. India had been given a round of consular access to the detainees on November 7. The Qatar court judgment remains confidential, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met the family members of the eight naval personnel, assuring them of full government support.
New Delhi had been granted consular access to the eight Indians and had been working to secure their release. The Indian nationals had their first trial in late March.

Topics : Congress Qatar death penalty Manish Tewari navy

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

