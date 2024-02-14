Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi biz hit due to farmers' march, buyers' footfall from NCR down by 75%

The CTI said that every day around three lakh people come from NCR for shopping. Due to farmers' movement, less than one lakh people are coming

Around three lakh buyers from NCR cities -- Sonipat, Panipat, Rewari, Bahadurgarh, Narnaul, Gurgaon, Bawal, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad etc -- visit the markets of Delhi every day, the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Delhi's business affected by farmers' movement is witnessing 75 per cent reduction in customers coming from NCR regions, according to a statement by Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).
The CTI said that every day around three lakh people come from NCR for shopping. Due to farmers' movement, less than one lakh people are coming.
According to Brijesh Goyal, chairman of CTI and president Subhash Khandelwal, the leading organisation of traders, the number of customers in Delhi markets has declined by 75 per cent, with more than 15,000 commercial vehicles have been stopped from entering the city and more than 25,000 commercial vehicles stuck in Delhi.
Around three lakh buyers from NCR cities -- Sonipat, Panipat, Rewari, Bahadurgarh, Narnaul, Gurgaon, Bawal, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad etc -- visit the markets of Delhi every day, the statement said.
On Wednesday, on Basant Panchami, there are about 40,000 marriages scheduled to take place in Delhi but due to the farmers' movement, guests may face difficulty in reaching more than 200 banquet halls, hotels, resorts, motels located on the border. People may face difficulty in commuting, Goyal added.

Topics : Delhi farmers Delhi-NCR business

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

