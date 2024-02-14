Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Water supply to area around Burari Metro Station to be affected on Fri: DJB

There will be no supply of water for 18 hours from 9 am on February 16 to 3 am on February 17, they said

Jal Jeevan Mission

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Water supply will be affected in the Burari Metro Station area on February 16 due to water pipeline interconnection work by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Jal Board officials said on Wednesday.
There will be no supply of water for 18 hours from 9 am on February 16 to 3 am on February 17, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Due to interconnection of 700 mm dia water pipeline by DMRC Ltd. at Burari Metro Station, the competent authority has approved the shut down for 18 hours on February 16 from 9 am to 3 am on February 17. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," a DJB notice said.
Areas that will be affected are Burari Harizan Basti, Ekta Enclave, Garhi village, Prem Nagar, Baba Colony, Laxmi Vihar, Sant Nagar, Kaushik Enclave, Tomar Colony and adjoining areas.
In the Kadipur ward, areas including Kadipur village, Nagli Poona, Badipur, Swarup Vihar, Makhmal Pur, Nathupura Colony and adjoining areas will be affected.
Water supply will also be affected in Mukundpur, Jahangirpuri, Sant Nagar and Darshan Vihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Panchayat on Feb 17 to discuss 'atrocities' on farmers, says Rakesh Tikait

Only 4 of 28 outgoing MPs, 2 ministers get RS renomination from BJP

Delhi Court reserves verdict on Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in sedition case

Jio tries to woo Airtel users on V-day with classic 'call me' pickup line

Manmohan Singh to end 33 yrs stint in RS on Apr 3; Sonia to begin first

Topics : water supply Delhi Delhi Jal Board Delhi Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon