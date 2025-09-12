Friday, September 12, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Bomb threats in Delhi, Bombay HCs trigger evacuations, disrupt proceedings

Bomb threats in Delhi, Bombay HCs trigger evacuations, disrupt proceedings

Following similar alerts, both courts were evacuated, hearings suspended, and bomb disposal squads deployed as authorities carried out thorough searches

Delhi High Court

According to the email received at 8:39 am, three bombs were placed in judges' rooms and the court complex in Delhi High Court. (File Photo: Twitter)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shortly after the Delhi High Court (HC) was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat on Friday, the Bombay HC also received a similar threat.
 
According to news agency PTI, hearings were suspended at the Bombay HC and the building was evacuated after receiving the threat. The premises were being searched by the police.
 
A lawyer from Bombay HC told ANI, "Police told us to go out and that there is a bomb threat rumour. They told us that this is an order of the Chief Justice."

Delhi HC on high alert

Meanwhile, a bomb threat email received by the Delhi HC administration also prompted a search operation.
 
 
According to the email received at 8:39 am, three bombs were placed in judges' rooms and the court complex. It mentioned that everyone should vacate the court complex by 2 pm.

The email said, "As a sample, today's blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs, and judges' chambers will detonate shortly after the mid-day Islamic prayers".

Delhi HC threat likely a hoax

In a video shared by PTI, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "We are taking action and following protocols. So far, nothing has been found. It appears to be a hoax. Investigation is underway."

Court proceedings cut short

Following this, the court staff informed the judges, who started rising at around 11:35 am, while others kept holding their respective courts till 12 noon. Security was heightened, and a bomb disposal squad also reached the High Court premises.
 
According to ANI, Delhi HC will resume operations by 2.30 pm today.

Surge in bomb threats

While bomb threats raise alarm and disrupt operations, they have been becoming increasingly common, especially in the metro cities, with schools, colleges, airports and government offices often receiving such threats. Last week, Mumbai Police received a threat call claiming that 34 “human bombs” with “400 kg of RDX” had been placed in 34 vehicles, warning that the blast could shake the entire city.
 
In August, the ISKCON Temple in Girgaon, South Mumbai, also received a hoax threat. Similarly, on July 25, Mumbai Police were alerted about a possible bomb at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. A thorough inspection of the terminal did not uncover any suspicious items.

Topics : Delhi High Court Bombay High Court Delhi-NCR BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

