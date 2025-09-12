Friday, September 12, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / HC protects Abhishek Bachchan's Personality Rights, bans use of name, image

HC protects Abhishek Bachchan's Personality Rights, bans use of name, image

The Court prohibited the respondents from misusing his name, image, voice, acronym, likeness, or any attributes uniquely identifiable with him

Abhishek Bachchan

The Court also restrained the defendants from disseminating any product or content through any medium, technology, or format that could result in dilution of Bachchan's public persona | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, barring online platforms from illegally using his name or images for commercial gain.

The high court said it was clear that the attributes of Bachchan's persona, including his name, images and signature, are being misused by the defendant websites and platforms without authorisation from him, by employing technological tools such as Artificial Intelligence.

"These attributes are linked to the plaintiff's professional work and associations in the course of his career. The unauthorised use of such attributes has the effect of diluting the goodwill and reputation associated with him," Justice Tejas Karia said in an order passed on September 10 and was made available on Friday.

 

The high court said Bachchan has established a good prima facie case for the grant of an ex-parte injunction and the balance of convenience also tilts in his favour.

"The balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and if an injunction is not granted in the present case, it will lead to an irreparable loss or harm to the plaintiff and his family, not only financially but also with respect to his right to live with dignity," it said.

Also Read

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya

Delhi HC bars unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai's photos, name, likeness

Aishwaria rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC seeking personality rights protection

Aishwaria rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Explained: What are personality rights and how they protect public figures

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty set for best gain in 10 weeks; Sensex up 300 pts; FMCG, PSU banks drag

WhatsApp's new Thread replies feature

WhatsApp's threaded replies feature to bring order to your chats: Report

The court passed the interim order on a plea by Bachchan seeking to protect his personality rights and restrain online platforms from illegally using his name, images and AI-generated inappropriate and sexually explicit content.

The suit relates to misappropriation of various aspects of Bachchan's personality, including his name, image, likeness, persona and voice by the defendants for their commercial gains, without consent.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Conjuring last rites box office collection

The Conjuring Last Rites global box office collection day 5 crosses $190 mn

Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan'

Battle of Galwan: Salman Khan shares first glimpse from Ladakh set online

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik admits trust issues with Nehal, Farhana & more

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC, seeks protection of personality rights

The Bengal Files box office collection

The Bengal Files day 3 collection: Vivek Agnihotri film off to a slow start

Topics : Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon