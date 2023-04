Delhi CM Kejriwal supports protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and urged people to come forward and support the athletes.

Some of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar, seeking action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

Kejriwal said, "Regardless of political affiliation, be it the BJP, Congress or AAP, all those who love the country should support the protesting wrestlers. While we will provide them with all the necessary support, I appeal to the Central government to refrain from cutting off basic facilities such as water and electricity," Kejriwal said.

"It took seven days for Delhi Police to register an FIR. Had the girls not come forward, bad things would have continued," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, where she accused the Centre of "protecting" the WFI chief.

The top Indian wrestlers have been protesting since last Sunday, demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan as WFI chief after accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The are also seeking criminal action against the WFI chief.

Also Read My heart goes out to those affected: Abhinav Bindra on Wrestlers' protest Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief Babita forced us to sit on dharna and then backstabbed, alleges grappler WFI row a wake-up call for sports bodies to prioritise women safety ED raids BYJU's under FEMA, yet to submit financial results since FY21 Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation 'Mann ki Baat' created a mass movement, spurred community action: Report Cong's Randhawa asks ministers to strengthen party ahead of state polls CM Yogi seeks to make UP hub of medical device, medicines manufacturing

--IANS

ssh/arm