Delhi CM Kejriwal supports protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Earlier on Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, where she accused the Centre of "protecting" the WFI chief

IANS New Delhi
Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and urged people to come forward and support the athletes.

Some of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat are protesting at the Jantar Mantar, seeking action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

Kejriwal said, "Regardless of political affiliation, be it the BJP, Congress or AAP, all those who love the country should support the protesting wrestlers. While we will provide them with all the necessary support, I appeal to the Central government to refrain from cutting off basic facilities such as water and electricity," Kejriwal said.

"It took seven days for Delhi Police to register an FIR. Had the girls not come forward, bad things would have continued," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, where she accused the Centre of "protecting" the WFI chief.

The top Indian wrestlers have been protesting since last Sunday, demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan as WFI chief after accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The are also seeking criminal action against the WFI chief.

--IANS

ssh/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Jantar Mantar Wrestling

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

