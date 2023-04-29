close

Cong's Randhawa asks ministers to strengthen party ahead of state polls

After meeting the speaker, Randhawa told reporters that he has an old relationship with Joshi, whom he termed as an encyclopedia of the Congress

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Photo: Instagram

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Amid rumblings in Rajasthan Congress, the party's in-charge for the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday held separate meetings with the ministers and asked them to strengthen the organisation ahead of elections due later this year.

He also held a meeting with Speaker C P Joshi.

Prior to Randhawa, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also met Joshi. Pilot called it an informal meeting.

After meeting the speaker, Randhawa told reporters that he has an old relationship with Joshi, whom he termed as an encyclopedia of the Congress.

When asked about chances of cabinet reshuffle in the state ahead of the assembly elections, Randhawa said, "If everyone says then we will do but I think we do not have any such plan right now."

Earlier, Randhawa held separate meetings with ministers.

Randhawa said he was taking feedback from the ministers and asking them to strengthen the party organisation.

"I have told the ministers that you should work for the organisation as well as the government. Elections are about the organisation and the government, so I am talking to them to strengthen the organisation," he said.

The Congress leader said that he has asked the ministers to strengthen the party in their districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress rajasthan Elections

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

