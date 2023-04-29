close

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Meanwhile, NDTV's Twitter account has also been blocked for unknown reasons

BS Web Team New Delhi
Twitter

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Twitter on Saturday suspended the handle of Asian News International (ANI), one of India's largest news agencies. The social media giant cited a violation of Twitter's policy rules and for being "under 13 years of age".
Smita Prakash, the ANI editor, tweeted from her personal Twitter handle, "So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk"

She has also shared a screenshot of the ANI Twitter page that read: "Your account @ANI has been locked".
Meanwhile, NDTV's Twitter account has also been blocked for unknown reasons.


Topics : Twitter NDTV

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

