Delhi CM launches 'Bhajan Clubbing' fest, events to be held in DU colleges

The 10-day series, to be held from Feb 10 to 19 across select DU colleges and the University Stadium complex, aims to bring together devotion, culture and youthful energy on a common platform

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Initiatives such as Bhajan Clubbing help present traditional practices in contemporary forms that resonate with the younger audiences, said CM Gupta (File Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:59 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Vasantotsav 2026' Bhajan Clubbing series at Ramjas College, saying the initiative seeks to connect the younger generation with India's cultural roots and spiritual traditions.

The 10-day series, to be held from February 10 to 19 across select Delhi University colleges and the University Stadium complex, aims to bring together devotion, culture and youthful energy on a common platform, an official statement said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Gupta said bhajan and kirtan form the soul of Indian culture and play an important role in nurturing spiritual consciousness among the youth.

Initiatives such as Bhajan Clubbing help present traditional practices in contemporary forms that resonate with the younger audiences, she said.

 

The chief minister said the Delhi government's effort through 'Vasantotsav 2026' aligns with the broader emphasis on strengthening cultural values and fostering a sense of collective heritage.

Minister for Art, Culture, Language and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, said the programme was inspired by the emphasis on Indian culture and youth participation.

The series is part of the efforts to establish Delhi as a centre of art and culture.

According to the statement, devotional performances will be held at Ramjas College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Shaheed Sukhdev College, Shyam Lal College, PGDAV College, Shivaji College and the University Stadium complex.

Artistes and groups, including Leela Band, Raghav Raja, India Music Collective, Sadho Band, Rahasya Band, Keshavam and SAM Band, will perform during the series, it said.

Mishra said Delhi is witnessing a youth-centric cultural movement through Bhajan Clubbing and similar programmes will be organised in the future to strengthen the engagement with India's cultural traditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:59 AM IST

