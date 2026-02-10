CBSE announces digital evaluation of Class 12 board papers from Feb 17

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the introduction of on-screen marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 board examinations, scheduled to begin on February 17.

In a letter to the principals and heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools issued on Tuesday, Controller Of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the move is being undertaken as part of the board’s continuous effort to enhance efficiency and transparency.

He added the new system will lead to savings in transportation time and costs and enable teachers to “remain in their schools and continue regular duties”.

Officials in the know told Business Standard that schools have been asked to ensure readiness of computer labs with public static internet protocol (IP) addresses, along with desktops and laptops with Windows OS 8 or above, a 4 gigabyte (GB) or higher RAM and 1 GB free space on the C-drive, and uninterrupted power supply.

“To facilitate smooth implementation, CBSE will allow all teachers with the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) IDs to log in and familiarise themselves with the system,” an official said.

Bhardwaj said that with OSM, post-result verification of marks will no longer be required. The system will also provide an opportunity for all schools to contribute to the evaluation process and involve teachers from all affiliated schools globally, apart from reducing the manpower required for verification.

The CBSE will conduct multiple dry runs for practice, organise training programmes to explain the system and release instructional videos for better understanding. It will also establish a call centre for issue resolution.

The board added that all teachers of Classes 11 and 12 will be deployed for OSM evaluation for timely completion of the evaluation work and declaration of results. “For this purpose they will be assigned the log-in credentials to gain access to the OSM portal,” a CBSE communication stated.

The evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode.

The board said it conducts Class 10 and 12 examinations annually in India and 26 other countries, catering to nearly 4.6 million students.