Delhi High Court nudges Kapur family estate dispute towards mediation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday urged parties locked in a succession dispute over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur to explore mediation, observing that the prolonged litigation had taken a heavy personal toll on the family.

Hearing a clutch of applications, Justice Mini Pushkarna said the proceedings reflected a “sorry state of affairs” and that “a lot of dirty linen was being washed in the open”, with deeply personal grievances playing out in open court.

The judge noted that while the parties had suffered an irreparable loss, they had also been left with considerable wealth, which should not become a source of enduring conflict.

“Try to resolve the issue amicably. Try to respect the relations, resolve it in a peaceful manner. These are fruits of someone else’s labour and a blessing to you. Let it not turn into a curse,” Justice Pushkarna said.

The dispute centres on a 2025 will produced by Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, under which she claims entitlement to his entire personal estate.

The will is being challenged by his former wife, Karisma Kapoor, acting on behalf of their two children, who allege that the document is forged.

Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also questioned the will’s authenticity and has filed a separate suit seeking to have the family trust declared illegal.

Addressing senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Priya Kapur, the court said it expected a more proactive effort from her side to facilitate a settlement, noting that she was presently managing affairs and caring for her children.

The court also acknowledged Rani Kapur’s age and the emotional burden of the dispute, remarking that all sides were suffering.

“Effort should be from both sides. Ultimately, all the parties are suffering, and she [Rani Kapur] is already so old. No one should see a person’s son or daughter being demised when they are still alive. She has suffered a lot. You [Priya Kapur] are also suffering,” the court remarked.

Justice Pushkarna asked counsel for all parties to consult their clients and seek instructions on whether they were willing to attempt mediation, stressing that any mediated solution must safeguard the interests of everyone concerned.

The observations were made while the court considered Rani Kapur’s plea seeking cancellation of the family trust, stated to be worth several thousand crore rupees, and her request to restrain payment of an interim dividend of about Rs 28 crore to Priya Kapur.

The bench also took up Priya Kapur’s application seeking rejection of her mother-in-law’s suit. Notices were issued on both applications.

As the matter concluded for the day, the court reiterated its view that an amicable resolution should be seriously considered.

The case is listed next on March 23. Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar appeared for Rani Kapur.