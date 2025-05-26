Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warns officials over waterlogging, slum razing

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warns officials over waterlogging, slum razing

Gupta made the remarks in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, her constituency, where she inaugurated sewer, gas, and water pipelines

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Gupta also accused the Aam Aadmi Party of spreading lies about the demolition of slums through WhatsApp (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Officials will be taken to task if waterlogging is reported from areas they are responsible for, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warned on Monday.

She also asserted that no slums will be demolished in the city unless their residents are provided permanent houses.

Gupta made the remarks in north Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, her constituency, where she inaugurated sewer, gas, and water pipelines.

She said that last month, officials were made responsible for each waterlogging point, and that action was taken against the officials for the submergence of Minto Bridge underpass in the recent rain.

 

"I want the officers deputed to monitor waterlogging points to do their work properly or they may be the next to face action," she told reporters.

Gupta also accused the Aam Aadmi Party of spreading lies about the demolition of slums through WhatsApp.

"We have allocated Rs 700 crore in the budget for drains, streets, toilets, bathrooms, and parks in the slums through DUSIB. I promise to slum dwellers that you will be provided pucca houses and till then you will live safely in your slums with all the facilities," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara

Liberian ship

Containers from sunken Liberian ship wash ashore along Kerala coast

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin defends participation in NITI Aayog meet, slams Oppn's criticism

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar

NDA CM conclave backs Operation Sindoor, praises PM Modi and armed forces

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Shalarth 'scam': Over 500 teachers recruited fraudulently, says SIT

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi Delhi government Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon