Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shalarth 'scam': Over 500 teachers recruited fraudulently, says SIT

Shalarth 'scam': Over 500 teachers recruited fraudulently, says SIT

Shalarth is a centralised portal of the Maharashtra government to manage payroll and service records of employees at government and government-aided schools, including teachers

Fraud, Online scam,scam

The SIT was formed in April this year to probe how fake identities were used to disburse salaries through the Shalarth portal in Nagpur (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged 'Shalarth ID' scam in Maharashtra has found that more than 500 teachers were recruited without following laid down procedures, a senior official said on Sunday.

Shalarth is a centralised portal of the Maharashtra government to manage payroll and service records of employees at government and government-aided schools, including teachers. Shalarth ID refers to the teacher identification number allotted to such staffers.

"The SIT has found that of the 622 teachers appointed, only 75 had been hired following proper procedures. The remaining 547 were appointed using fake IDs after paying Rs 20-30 lakh each. This means the scam may be worth more than Rs 100 crore," the police official said.

 

SIT in charge and assistant commissioner of police Sunita Meshram said the probe, apart from deputy directors in the education department, is now focusing on education officers and teachers.

More arrests are likely in this case, Meshram added.

Also Read

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Heavy rain alert issued for some districts of Konkan, western Maharashtra

onions, onion

Maharashtra onion farmers reel under slump, unseasonal rains worsen woes

Rains, Kolkata Rains

Maharashtra sees wettest May since 1990, records 844% surplus rainfall

Raj Thackeray

Pawar, Thackeray brands can't be wiped out from Maharashtra politics: Raj

money, cash, currency

54 per cent of Maharashtra's GSDP comes from only 7 districts: Govt report

An official said a team had gone to Bhandara on Friday to arrest retired deputy director Satish Mendhe for his alleged involvement, but he was not at his residence.

The SIT was formed in April this year to probe how fake identities were used to disburse salaries through the Shalarth portal in Nagpur.

Several people have been arrested in the case so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara

Miss England Milla Magee

Miss England exits Miss World; Org denies harassment claims in India

Security Forces, naxalism

CPI (Maoist) with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in gunfight in Jharkhand

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi weather today: Rain eases heatwave, improves AQI to satisfactory

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP's project for revamping govt schools highlighted at NDA CMs' conclave

Topics : Maharashtra Teachers Scams Hiring

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon