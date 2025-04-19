Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi court extends judicial custody of Naresh Balyan, others in MCOCA case

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Naresh Balyan, others in MCOCA case

On March 1, the Court had granted 60 more days to the Delhi police to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan

gavel law cases

Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and six other. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and six other accused in an MCOCA case till April 23. This case has been registered against the organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Duty judge Jitendra Singh extended the judicial remand of Naresh Balyan, Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba. All the accused were produced through video conferencing from jails.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh through video conferencing while the Investigation Officer ACP Naresh appeared physically and moved an application and sought 4 days extention of judicial remand of Sahil alias Poli and Vijay alias Kalu whose 90 days period of investigation is expiring on April 23.

 

After hearing the submissions, the court extended the judicial custody of all accused persons till April 23 and directed to produce them through video conferencing before the court concerned.

On April 4, Delhi police recorded the statement of Jyoti Prakash alias Baba under MCOCA during police custody. He is the real brother of gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for the accused persons.

On March 1, the Court had granted 60 more days to the Delhi police to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan.

Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024 in this case. The extension period is expiring on May 4, SPP had stated.

The Court has already taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against the accused Ritik alias Peter. A supplementary charge sheet has also been filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara. Cognisance of the same has also been taken by the court.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue court granted six days' custody of Jyoti Prakash alias Baba to Delhi Police in an MCOCA case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Nandu. He is the real brother of gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi court Aam Aadmi Party Indian Judiciary

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

