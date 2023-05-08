close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Kashmir as people rushed out of homes

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on Monday as panicked residents rushed out of their homes and work places for safety

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on Monday as panicked residents rushed out of their homes and work places for safety.

The tremor, measured 3.1 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake occurred at 14:28 hours of Indian Standard Time, it said.

Officials said there were no reports of any damages due to the quake.

Also Read

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar: National Center for Seismology

Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Despite past boat accidents, Kerala government did nothing: Cong, BJP

Delhi Metro launches QR code-based tickets for travel on all corridors

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

How to update Aadhaar card for free, here's all you need to know

Co-working operators leases 7,068 office desks in Jan-Mar across Delhi-NCR

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Kashmir

First Published: May 08 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

MakeMyTrip brings generative AI for travel bookings, ties up with Microsoft

MakeMyTrip plans to double down on alternative accommodation business
2 min read

UP ATS arrests 7 Rohingyas for illegally entering from Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees
2 min read

Technology trends that have poised to transform the nature of BFSI industry

BFSI industry
3 min read

April fuel consumption drops over 10% to 18.41 MT from March 2023

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read
Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

Sedition law: Pressure on the government is building up to amend it

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon