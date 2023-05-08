Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolts Kashmir as people rushed out of homes

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on Monday as panicked residents rushed out of their homes and work places for safety.

The tremor, measured 3.1 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake occurred at 14:28 hours of Indian Standard Time, it said.

Officials said there were no reports of any damages due to the quake.

Also Read 4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar: National Center for Seismology Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits near Siliguri, tremors felt in Araria 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir Despite past boat accidents, Kerala government did nothing: Cong, BJP Delhi Metro launches QR code-based tickets for travel on all corridors DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets How to update Aadhaar card for free, here's all you need to know Co-working operators leases 7,068 office desks in Jan-Mar across Delhi-NCR