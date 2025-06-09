Monday, June 09, 2025 | 06:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Allahabad HC quashes plea challenging FIR for post targeting PM Modi

Allahabad HC quashes plea challenging FIR for post targeting PM Modi

The court dismissed the plea saying it was not a fit case to interfere with the FIR in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution

The post reportedly had derogatory language targeting the Prime Minister for the halt in military action between India and Pakistan in following the Pahalgam terror attack. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against the petitioner for his alleged Facebook post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the halt in military action between India and Pakistan on May 10.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client Ajeet Yadav (24) put up the post after getting carried away by emotions.

Rejecting the submission, a division bench comprising Justices J J Munir and Anil Kumar said, "The post written by the petitioner against the prime minister carried scurrilous language against the head of the government. 

Emotions cannot be permitted to overflow to an extent that constitutional authorities of the country are dragged into disrepute by the use of disrespectful words.

 

The court dismissed the plea saying it was not a fit case to interfere with the FIR in exercise of jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Yadav has been booked for his Facebook post under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for reportedly using derogatory language targeting the prime minister for the halt in military action between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

