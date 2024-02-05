Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi court extends Sisodia's custody, allows him to visit ailing wife

Special judge M K Nagpal also extended the judicial custody of Sisodia till February 22 after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his remand granted earlier

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(

The court has also directed the CBI to get the software installed in the laptops of defence counsel in order to allow them to access the bulky files related to the case

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Monday allowed senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a Delhi excise policy case, to visit his ailing wife once a week while in custody.
Special judge M K Nagpal also extended the judicial custody of Sisodia till February 22 after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his remand granted earlier.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The judge passed the order while adjourning his bail application in excise policy-related cases filed by the CBI and the ED.
Sisodia had sought custody parole to visit his ailing wife twice a week.
The judge, meanwhile, directed the CBI to file a detailed status report about its further investigation in connection with the alleged excise policy case by February 22, the next date of hearing.
The judge passed the direction to the CBI after the defence counsel objected to "non-full disclosure" about the status of the investigation.
During the proceedings, the CBI filed a report stating that the investigation is ongoing and at a crucial stage, adding that the probe regarding the 16 charge-sheeted accused has been completed.
Further investigation is ongoing against the other accused and suspects in the case, the probe agency said, submitting that the court may fix the matter for arguments on the charge.
The defence counsel opposed the submission made by the CBI, saying that the status report is incomplete.
"We received the translated copies of documents today only and we need time to scrutiny," he said.
There is no point of arguments on charge without completion of the investigation, he added.
The court has also directed the CBI to get the software installed in the laptops of defence counsel in order to allow them to access the bulky files related to the case.
The CBI on February 26 last year arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, following which he quit as Delhi deputy chief minister.

Also Read

Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Delhi's Ex Dy CM Manish Sisodia brought to LNJP Hospital for consultation

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia seeks hearing of curative petitions in SC

Manish Sisodia approaches SC seeking review of order denying him bail

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party: Aishwarya to Salman; celebs attend in style

Delhi govt to offer free travel for third gender in DTC, cluster buses

China displaces India as largest tourism market for Maldives amid row

Centre empowers states, UTs to declare SIMI banned group under UAPA

Farmers to march to Delhi on February 13, demand legal guarantee for MSP

Kerala Budget: Govt hikes excise duty on liquor, pitches for privatisation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested Sisodia in Tihar jail in a money laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Courts AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon